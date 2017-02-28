Let cricketers play cricket: Parvez Rasool responds to chewing gum controversy

The match was Parvez Rasool’s first T20I with India. (Source: BCCI) The match was Parvez Rasool’s first T20I with India. (Source: BCCI)

Jammu & Kashmir all rounder Parvez Rasool had faced the wrath of the social media when he had made his appearance for India in the first T20 against England played earlier in the year. Rasool was largely berated for chewing gum while he stood with the team for the national anthem.

People on social media used a range of insults to make clear their disgust of Rasool’s actions. While almost all tweets were unanimously asking for him to be axed from the Indian national team, some were making very clear allusions to Rasool’s Kashmiri background.

After more than a month of the conclusion of the series, Rasool has finally spoken in public about the incident. In a conversation with ETV, Rasool is quoted as saying said, “Let cricketers play cricket and don’t involve them into politics unnecessarily. I try to keep my focus on the game and don’t let these controversies affect me.”

He said that it was “already very difficult” for cricketers from his region to make it into the national team and when these things happens, it is very “disheartening.” “One has to remain tough and should not give importance to such controversies,” he said. India had lost that particular match to England but managed to bounce back in the next two matches to win the series 2-1.

