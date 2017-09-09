Only in Express

Legendary British radio commentator Henry Blofeld retires

Henry Blofeld has called games for BBC Radio since 1972, barring a brief stint at Sky Sports. His final match was the third Test between England and West Indies at Lord's that the hosts won by nine wickets.

Henry Blofeld’s (right) final game was the third Test between England and West Indies at Lord’s. England won the match by nine wickets. (Source: Reuters)
Legendary British cricket commentator Henry Blofeld retired on Saturday. Blofeld has called games for BBC radio since 1972 excluding a brief stint at Sky Sports. His final game was the third Test between England and West Indies at Lord’s. England won the match by nine wickets.

Blofeld’s career as a commentator was preceded by a short stint in County cricket that ended 1960 after a road accident left him in coma. In 1972, he started doing cricket commentatary for BBC Radio. In the years since, Blofeld has come to be known for his wit and his unique way of describing the events on the cricket pitch. He was part of the beloved Test Match Special team that included, apart from him, John Arlott, Brian Johnston, Don Mosey and Christopher Martin-Jenkins.

Blofeld was known for wandering beyond the stadium in his commentary, including objects as mundane as buses and birds in his commentary. Indian fans may be familiar with him through his work with BBC World Service that used to broadcast international matches to South Asia and the Carribean.

Blofeld did a lap of honour before the start of day’s play on Sunday and Lord’s responded with a standing ovation, an experience that he described as “unbelievable” later in a television interview. “Can you imagine what fun I’ve had?” he said. Blofeld was as witty as ever on his final day in office. “I feel like a turkey that’s been trussed up for Christmas dinner,” he said about the hype around his retirement.

