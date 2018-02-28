Learnt my lesson, not asked for quick pitches against Australia: Faf du Plessis

South Africa likely to play 10 Tests this home season. (AP Photo) South Africa likely to play 10 Tests this home season. (AP Photo)

Ahead of the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban between fierce rivals South Africa and Australia, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis has revealed that the South African think tank has not requested for seaming tracks for the four-test series. Stating that he has learned his lesson from the Indian tour, Du Plessis maintained that since both the teams are similar in nature he has decided no to ask for quick pitches to be prepared.

Addressing the media, he said, “I learnt my lesson. Obviously, when you’re playing against a sub-continent team (Asian), you try to get an advantage somehow but Australia and South Africa are two similar teams.”

“We play in the same conditions. There’s nothing different that we are expecting. We both will play on what we get. We’ve not asked for anything specific,” Reuters quoted him saying.

ALSO READ: Will look to fire up Kagiso Rabada in Test series, hints Steve Smith

Reflecting on the nature of the Durban wicket, he said, “The Durban wicket over the last few years has definitely slowed down a bit. That’s the nature of the square. I expect it to be quite slow. It might take a bit of turn. If anything a little tennis-ball bounce.”

Meanwhile, it can be recalled here that pitches produced during India’s tour was widely criticized and drew the ire of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Particularly, the Wanderers deck was deemed poor and was imposed a three-demerit points sanction. The pitch for the first Test on Thursday is expected to be slow.

