Lead of over 300 runs will be good for us to challenge Australia, says Mehidy Hasan

Mehidy Hasan is confident that a lead of over 300 runs will be enough for them to put up a real challenge against Australia.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 28, 2017 11:20 pm
Bangladesh vs Australia, Bangladesh vs Australia 1st Test, Ban vs Aus, Australia tour of Bangladesh, Cricket news, indian Express Mehidy Hasan is confident that a lead of over 300 runs will be enough for the hosts. (Source: File)
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan is confident that a lead of over 300 runs will be enough for them to put up a real challenge against Australia.

Anything will be competitive on this track,” he said on Monday (August 28). “I think a lead of over 300 runs will be good for us to challenge them. We scored 260 runs but managed to restrict them under it. We still got a few batsmen and if they can put on a good show we are confident to put up a good fight against them,”

“I don’t think it is a very tricky wicket,” he said. “Though at times, it becomes difficult, like when the ball makes unusual turns. When the ball is bowled in the right areas, sometimes it turns and sometimes it goes straight. You need to be cautious when you are batting. I am sure we can handle that as we have some quality batsmen in our team.”

I think our bowlers really bowled well and in partnerships,” Mehidy said. “No matter in what manner the wicket behaves, unless you can bowl in the right areas it is difficult to earn success. I think we managed to do that and it was due to that we are in this position.

“It was a unified effort by us as a bowling unit. While Shakib bhai bowled exceptionally, there was little contribution by me along with Taijul and Mustafiz. Though he did not get any wicket still he managed to restrict the flow of runs,” he said,

