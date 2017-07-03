Lawyer challenges Nawaz Sharif’s cash reward to Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy after beating India. (Source: AP) Pakistan won the Champions Trophy after beating India. (Source: AP)

Pakistan cricket team players have been showered with cash rewards and gifts for their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 win against arch-rivals India in the final. While players have received cash rewards and cars, the cash prize that they were supposed to get from the government has hit a legal roadblock.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif had announced that players will be awarded the cash prize for their win but it has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

According to Express Tribune, justice Aamer Farooq of Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood to “apprise the court about the provisions of law enabling the prime minister to announce cash reward.”

The DAG now has to inform the court about the law which allows cash rewards and what can be the limit, especially after a disaster.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd