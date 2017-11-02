Last time, I was searching for things that weren’t there: Steve Finn

Steven Finn is set to be part of England Ashes squad. Steven Finn is set to be part of England Ashes squad.

Steven Finn has toured Australia twice in the past with the England cricket team and had completely different experiences. On his first tour, he played first three Tests and took 14 wickets. England won the series 3-1. Second time, he did not play a single game, England lost 5-0.

Finn is once again with the England team for his third tour Down Under. He would not have been on the flight if Ben Stokes wasn’t caught up in the Bistol brawl. He will not be part of the England team until cleared from the investigation.

“It’s easy to be caught up in the negative ones [experiences] but I’ve had a lot of positive experiences over here,” Finn was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “So it’s about making sure you focus as much as you can on those good ones. Last time when I was down here, I understand where I went wrong. I was searching for things that weren’t actually there. You go back to the drawing board and realise what makes you a good bowler and that those attributes will serve you well in Australian conditions. I’m confident if I’m given the nod at any stage in this series I will do a good job for the team.”

Finn was termed as “unselectable” by Ashley Giles, the then coach of England, on the 2013-14 Ashes tour but the fast bowler says that it helped him deal with different situations of his career.

“Everyone has peaks and troughs in their career,” he said. “Maybe it wasn’t an ideal circumstance for it to happen but it was good for me in my career because I went back and realised what made me a good bowler. Having been on the road for three or four years before that, you get a bit caught up and don’t get an opportunity to work on your game. I was able to go back to the drawing board and work on the basics of my bowling.”

