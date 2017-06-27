Lasith Malinga to face disciplinary action by Sri Lankan Cricket Board

Lasith Malinga will face disciplinary action. (Source: Express Archive) Lasith Malinga will face disciplinary action. (Source: Express Archive)

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga will face disciplinary action after the comments he made in breach of his contract in the media.

“Malinga has on two occasions since his return from the Champions Trophy acted in contravention of the terms of agreement which specifically bar him from making any statements to the media without the prior written consent of the Chief Executive Officer,” the statement issued by SLC said.

Earlier, the Sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera had criticised the Lankan team for their fitness. Sri Lankan team failed to register a berth in the semi-final of the recently concluded Champions Trophy after losing a do-or-die match to Pakistan. Malinga later compared him to a monkey on which the minister order an investigation.

“He is now under investigation for making statements to the media in breach of his contract with Sri Lanka Cricket (board),” Jayasekera told AFP. “In my criticism of the appalling fitness levels of our players, I did not name Malinga, but he has chosen to put the hat on and attack me publicly.”

“I don’t care about criticism from those who are simply warming chairs,” he said. “What does a monkey know about a parrot’s nesting hollow? This is like a monkey getting into a parrot’s nest and talking about it,” Malinga said.

The inquiry would be conducted by a three-member panel. Moreover, a meeting has been called up by the board of its executive committee for discussing different issues and this would also include the resignation made by Graham Ford from the post of head coach recently.

