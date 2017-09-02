Lasith Malinga hosts dinner for Indian cricket team, see pics

Lasith Malinga hosted Team India for dinner. (Source: Instagram) Lasith Malinga hosted Team India for dinner. (Source: Instagram)

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga hosted Team India for dinner ahead of their final and fifth ODI that is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Colombo. India have already sealed the series after winning the first four matches.

A number of Sri Lankan players have featured in the Indian Premier League and have shared the dressing room with Indian cricketers. Malinga who has been a part of Mumbai Indians franchise shares a good bond with Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ajinkya Rahane.

While Malinga hosted the Men in Blue, the Indian team too didn’t leave a chance to thank him as they posted pictures on social media handles.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma posted a picture on his Instagram account that read, “Great night with great friends 🙌” while Ajinkya Rahane wrote, “Had a great time with my mates. Thank you for hosting us Lasith. ✌️✌️”

Virat Kohli-led Indian team lock horns with Sri Lanka on Sunday and would seek to clinch a clean sweep win in the ODIs as well. They earlier won the three-match Test series 3-0.

On the other side Sri Lanka have faced some difficult times on the cricket field. The series loss against India is their second on the trot as they were earlier defeated 2-3 by Zimbabwe. The loss in the fourth ODI on Thursday against India has denied them an ease and certainty to automatically qualify for the 2019 World Cup to be played in England.

