Only in Express

Lasith Malinga hosts dinner for Indian cricket team, see pics

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga hosted Team India for dinner ahead of their final and fifth ODI that is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Colombo. India have already sealed the series after winning the first four matches.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 2, 2017 1:03 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Lasith Malinga, India tour of Sri Lanka, sports news, cricket Lasith Malinga hosted Team India for dinner. (Source: Instagram)
Related News

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga hosted Team India for dinner ahead of their final and fifth ODI that is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Colombo. India have already sealed the series after winning the first four matches.

A number of Sri Lankan players have featured in the Indian Premier League and have shared the dressing room with Indian cricketers. Malinga who has been a part of Mumbai Indians franchise shares a good bond with Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ajinkya Rahane.

While Malinga hosted the Men in Blue, the Indian team too didn’t leave a chance to thank him as they posted pictures on social media handles.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma posted a picture on his Instagram account that read, “Great night with great friends 🙌” while Ajinkya Rahane wrote, “Had a great time with my mates. Thank you for hosting us Lasith. ✌️✌️”

 

Virat Kohli-led Indian team lock horns with Sri Lanka on Sunday and would seek to clinch a clean sweep win in the ODIs as well. They earlier won the three-match Test series 3-0.

On the other side Sri Lanka have faced some difficult times on the cricket field. The series loss against India is their second on the trot as they were earlier defeated 2-3 by Zimbabwe. The loss in the fourth ODI on Thursday against India has denied them an ease and certainty to automatically qualify for the 2019 World Cup to be played in England.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
41
Zone B - Match 56
FT
38
Bengal Warriors beat Patna Pirates (41-38)
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 57
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 58

We have a code of conduct in place and those who will not follow it, will struggle 