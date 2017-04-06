Latest News
  • Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Lasith Malinga becomes second bowler to bag hat-trick in ODIs & T20Is

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Lasith Malinga becomes second bowler to bag hat-trick in ODIs & T20Is

Lasith Malinga joins former Australian pacer Brett Lee in the elite tally after picking up a hat-trick against Bangladesh in second T20I.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 6, 2017 9:42 pm
Lasith Malinga, Malinga, Malinga hat-trick, Malinga hatrick vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs Ban, Ban vs SL, Cricket news, Cricket, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express Lasith Malinga became the second Sri Lankan bowler to bag a hat-trick in T20Is. (Source: AP)

Lasith Malinga became only the second bowler to grab a hat-trick in both ODIs and T20 internationals after former Australian bowler Brett Lee.

Bowling the 19th over against Bangladesh, Malinga first chipped in to bowl out Mushfiqur Rahim. In the next ball, he managed to break through Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza’s defence as he dislodged the bails. Mortaza playing his last T20I game could not open his account and cleaned up without troubling the scorers.

33 year old was on hat-trick as Mehedi Hasan took his guard. Mehedi could not hold on to his resistance against the lanky bowler as he was given leg-before. However by the time Malinga did the damage, the visitors were in a much better situation as they managed to set Sri Lanka a target of 177 in the second and last T20I.

He became the fifth bowler and second Sri Lankan, after Thisera Perera, to bag a hat-trick in the shortest format.

Soumya Sarkar (34) and Shakib Al Hasan’s (38) innings to helped visitors to cross 150 run mark. While for the hosts Kulasekara, Sanjaya, Gunaratne and Perera took one wicket apiece.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad