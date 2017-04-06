Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Lasith Malinga becomes second bowler to bag hat-trick in ODIs & T20Is

Lasith Malinga became the second Sri Lankan bowler to bag a hat-trick in T20Is. (Source: AP) Lasith Malinga became the second Sri Lankan bowler to bag a hat-trick in T20Is. (Source: AP)

Lasith Malinga became only the second bowler to grab a hat-trick in both ODIs and T20 internationals after former Australian bowler Brett Lee.

Bowling the 19th over against Bangladesh, Malinga first chipped in to bowl out Mushfiqur Rahim. In the next ball, he managed to break through Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza’s defence as he dislodged the bails. Mortaza playing his last T20I game could not open his account and cleaned up without troubling the scorers.

33 year old was on hat-trick as Mehedi Hasan took his guard. Mehedi could not hold on to his resistance against the lanky bowler as he was given leg-before. However by the time Malinga did the damage, the visitors were in a much better situation as they managed to set Sri Lanka a target of 177 in the second and last T20I.

He became the fifth bowler and second Sri Lankan, after Thisera Perera, to bag a hat-trick in the shortest format.

Soumya Sarkar (34) and Shakib Al Hasan’s (38) innings to helped visitors to cross 150 run mark. While for the hosts Kulasekara, Sanjaya, Gunaratne and Perera took one wicket apiece.

