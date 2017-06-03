Lance Klusener to remain Kovai Kings coach for second season of TNPL

Lance Klusener was coach of Kovai Kings in the first edition as well. Lance Klusener was coach of Kovai Kings in the first edition as well.

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) team Lyca Kovai Kings have announced that former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener will coach the team in the second edition of the tournament which will be played later this year. Klusenar had been the coach of the team in the first addition as well and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lyca Sports, Raju Mahalingam said they wanted him to continue.

“The team under Klusener did well and reached the last four. He brings a lot to the table with his experience. The players learnt a lot from the South African legend and we hope he will continue to motivate them,” he told PTI. “Overall, the Kings played well and won a lot of matches and lost some close ones. We hope Klusener can guide us to a triumph this time,” Mahalingam said.

The team will likely be with Klusener in the first week of July and plans are to hold a pre-season camp in Chennai. The COO also added that team’s support staff will also remain same. This means that former Tamil Nadu batsmen C Hemant Kumar and R Prasanna will remain with the team.

“Klusener was a positive influence on the team in TNPL-1 and the boys learnt a lot from him. It is hoped that the fruitful partnership continues. He is also excited to be associated with the Kovai Kings and has said he had a great time during the maiden TNPL,” Lyca’s head of marketing Nishanthan said.

The 45-year-old Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa. Vijay Shankar, captain of Tamil Nadu’s ODI and T20 teams, who missed the last season due to injury aslo expressed his pleasure on Kluesner’s appointment.

“Klusener returning as the Kings’ coach is very good for the squad. He is a great motivator. I got to interact with him during the first edition of TNPL and he asked me to take care of my physique. I am looking forward to working with him this time,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd