Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir, CP Joshi file nominations for RCA elections

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir will be pitted against former CP Joshi in the Rajasthan Cricket Association’s presidential elections that takes place on May 29. Joshi is the former head of the RCA and is looking to reach the position one more time.

The elections were slated on April 26th but secretary Sumendra Tiwari abruptly called off process as it was believed that Joshi faction was in majority.

Many in the RCA believe, according to PTI, that Lalit will be calling the shots from the UK if Ruchir wins. The Joshi faction then moved court which later ordered that the election process once started can’t be stopped and had declared the next date as May 29.

The date for filing the nominations was May 26 while the last date of withdrawal is May 28. While nominations filed by CP Joshi and Ruchir Modi for the post of President were expected, Deputy President Mehmood Abdi and Rampal Sharma suggests that there have been efforts to dent the rival camps, as reported by PTI.

The fifth nomination by MP Harshvardhan Singh for the post has also made the five-member race interesting for the while but it is believed that ultimately it would be a straight fight between CP Joshi and Ruchir Modi.

The Joshi faction had cordoned its supporters in North East while supporters were on holiday in Goa.

Another nomination for post by Member of Parliament Harshvardhan Singh has added another dimension because he belongs to Royal family of Banswara and may influence the votes of Mewar belt which is stronghold of Joshi faction.

The secretary’s post has attracted three nominations among which Mahendra Sharma is in fray from Joshi faction while Rajendra Singh Nandu has filed his nomination after backtracking into Modi faction.

The list of nominations released by election officer AK Pande is includes total of 25 candidates.

