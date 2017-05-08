Lalit Modi shares MS Dhoni’s India Cements ‘appointment letter’, and salary details

Lalit Modi has made strong allegations against Mahendra Singh Dhoni and N Srinivasan. (File photo) Lalit Modi has made strong allegations against Mahendra Singh Dhoni and N Srinivasan. (File photo)

Lalit Modi, former commissioner of the IPL, has produced and shared a document which suggests Mahendra Singh Dhoni was appointed as employee of India Cements – the company which owned Chennai Super Kings. The purported contract states finer details of the offer made to the former CSK captain who is now part of the Rising Pune Supergiant.

The ‘appointment letter’ claims MS Dhoni was offered the post of Vice President (Marketing) at the company’s corporate office in Chennai with effect from July, 2012. As per the ‘contract’, Dhoni was offered a basic pay of Rs 43,000 per month and Dearness Allowance of Rs 21,970. Dhoni, the contract alleges, was also subject to Special Pay of Rs 20,000.

The allowances available for Dhoni, the contract says, were Enhanced HRA of Rs. 20,400 while stationed in Chennai; Special HRA of Rs. 8,400 per month if in Chennai and Rs. 8,000/month if outside; Special Allowance of Rs.60,000 per month and finally Education/Newspaper Expenses of Rs. 175 per month.

While sharing the document on Twitter, Modi wrote, “It seems only in #india #contempt after contempt continues by the #old #guards of @bcci – How ? My best guess is #northblock‬. But most #puzzling is this #employment #contract of #MSD – WHY ? he earns 100’s of crores a year will he #agree to be #SRINI’S #employee. bet there are many such contracts”.

With the caption, Modi clearly took aim at former BCCI leadership under former president N Srinivasan who owned CSK while also being vice-chairman and Managing Director of India Cements.

