Lalit Modi resigns from Rajasthan Cricket Association

Lalit Modi on Saturday resigned as the president of the Nagaur District Association, severing his ties with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

The former IPL chairman and commissioner, expunged by the BCCI, had earlier refused to quit, prompting the cricket board to suspend the state association. And even after CP Joshi became the RCA president in June, defeating Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir, the BCCI set the tainted cricket administrator’s complete ouster from the state unit as a precondition to release funds.

Joshi will now communicate with the parent body following Modi’s resignation, sent to the cricket board CEO Rahul Johri and the RCA.“…I feel that the time is now ripe to pass on the baton to the next generation. Thus, today I want to bid goodbye to cricket administration for now,” Modi wrote in his resignation letter. He urged the BCCI to release funds to the RCA, now that he is gone.

“…for Rajasthan to aim higher, we need funds from the BCCI which is our rightful share. I have done my part for the betterment of Rajasthan cricket, and now it is your turn to honour your part of the promise! I repose my faith in you and the BCCI to do the right thing,” he said, adding: “I would, therefore, request you to release the funds due to RCA as soon as possible. I believe it was blocked precisely because of my presence. With my exit from all forms of cricket, at all levels, forever, I think RCA deserves to reclaim their share and presence on the Indian cricket map.”

Modi has been living in London while facing an Enforcement Directorate inquiry for alleged financial violations.

