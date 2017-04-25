Lalit Modi faction rubbishes expulsion reports

Lalit Modi is heading the Rajasthan Cricket Association. (Source: File) Lalit Modi is heading the Rajasthan Cricket Association. (Source: File)

The Lalit Modi faction rubbished reports that the former IPL Commissioner, who is heading the Rajasthan Cricket Association, was suspended by a group of district officials along with three other members. “Media reports about the so-called meeting being convened by a joint secretary of the RCA for taking decisions beyond his authority are totally unauthorised and illegal. RCA has not convened any meeting,” Mehmood Abdi, the state cricket body’s deputy president and an aide of Modi, said in a statement.

The RCA sank deeper into legal tangles as 18 of the 33 District Cricket Associations had claimed that they suspended president Modi and other top three officials in an EGM.

The secretary of the Jhunjhunu District Association Rajendra Singh Rathore said that since the RCA elections were called off with “malafide intentions” they decided to call an EGM and suspended the top four officials.

The others suspended were deputy president Mehmood Abdi, secretary Sumendra Tiwari and treasurer Pawan Goyal.

Abdi, however, said, “The reports of suspension of the duly elected president, secretary, deputy president and the treasurer of the Rajasthan Cricket Association by an authorised assembly of persons is not only laughable but also expression of utter frustration on the part of the disgruntled elements who are somehow hell bent upon capturing power in RCA.”

Rathore had claimed that the EGM had 18 districts present while 10 others had extended their support.

“We have the majority and Modi faction has been reduced to only five supporters. We would move the court as the election procedure once started can’t be stopped. We would continue with the election process and if Lodha Committee objects we would ratify in accordance with it,” Rathore had said.

The rebel group has announced that they would constitute a five-member committee with Rathore as its chairman.

The Modi faction had called off the elections slated for April 26 on legal grounds, saying that the provisions of Sports Act and Lodha Committee recommendations were not in conformity and Registrar had refused to ratify the proposed amendments in the constitution of RCA.

But the C P Joshi group had cried foul, claiming that they were having a clear-cut majority and that was why the Modi faction had called off the elections.

The hue and cry was over Ruchir Modi, the 22-year-old son of Modi, who was trying to rule RCA through him. The Modi group was busy preparing ground for Ruchir by helping him to the post of president of Alwar District Cricket Association.

