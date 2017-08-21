Lalchand Rajput not offered contract extension by Afghanistan

Lalchand Rajput was coach of Afghanistan since June. Lalchand Rajput was coach of Afghanistan since June.

Former India batsman and coach of the Afghanistan cricket team Lalchand Rajput will not get a contract extension, according to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). The Board on Sunday confirmed that the Indian will not coach the senior national team beyond August this year.

Rajput was hired as the coach of the team in une last year after former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down as coach. He was given a one-year contract.

“ACB would like to thank Mr. Rajput for his satisfactory performance during his time as Afghanistan’s Head Coach,” a statement read. “ACB is currently in the process of recruiting a new coach for the National Cricket Team.”

Under coach Rajput, Afghanistan have had huge success including attaining a full-membership from International Cricket Council which allows them to play Test cricket. In one-day internationals and T20 internationals, Afghanistan won six out of their 10 series under Rajput including wins over Ireland and Zimbabwe. They lost a series to Bangladesh but defeated West Indies in an ODI which is their first win over a Test playing nation other than Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Last year, Afghanistan had defeated Scotland, drew a series against Ireland and lost a series to Bangladesh. They won the Intercontinental Cup against Ireland in Greater Noida. In all likelihood, they will play their first Test match against Zimbabwe later this year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd