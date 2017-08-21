Only in Express

Lalchand Rajput not offered contract extension by Afghanistan

Former India batsman and coach of the Afghanistan cricket team Lalchand Rajput, whose contract ends in August, will not get a contract extension, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 21, 2017 12:59 am
lalchand rajput, afghanistan, afghanistan cricket team Lalchand Rajput was coach of Afghanistan since June.
Top News

Former India batsman and coach of the Afghanistan cricket team Lalchand Rajput will not get a contract extension, according to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). The Board on Sunday confirmed that the Indian will not coach the senior national team beyond August this year.

Rajput was hired as the coach of the team in une last year after former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down as coach. He was given a one-year contract.

“ACB would like to thank Mr. Rajput for his satisfactory performance during his time as Afghanistan’s Head Coach,” a statement read. “ACB is currently in the process of recruiting a new coach for the National Cricket Team.”

Under coach Rajput, Afghanistan have had huge success including attaining a full-membership from International Cricket Council which allows them to play Test cricket. In one-day internationals and T20 internationals, Afghanistan won six out of their 10 series under Rajput including wins over Ireland and Zimbabwe. They lost a series to Bangladesh but defeated West Indies in an ODI which is their first win over a Test playing nation other than Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Last year, Afghanistan had defeated Scotland, drew a series against Ireland and lost a series to Bangladesh. They won the Intercontinental Cup against Ireland in Greater Noida. In all likelihood, they will play their first Test match against Zimbabwe later this year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
22
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddha (24-22)
Aug 22, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 40 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 40
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 41

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 