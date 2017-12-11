Lalchand Rajput hails BCCI move to host Afghanistan in Test

Lalchand Rajput was coach of Afghanistan since June. Lalchand Rajput was coach of Afghanistan since June.

Former Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput hailed the decision taken by the Indian cricket board to host the newcomers in their debut Test. This was after India will host Afghanistan for their first-ever Test in 2019-2020, the BCCI announced in New Delhi on Monday.

“It is good that they are playing their first Test against India. It will help them in all aspects, including the cricketing one and the monetary aspect. India has always been supportive to Afghanistan (in terms of cricket),” the former Test opener spoke to PTI and said. Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland this June.

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi also became the first two Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction earlier this year.

The 55-year-old former Mumbai batsman, who now coaches Assam, was the coach of the Afghanistan cricket team but decided not to continue with the job due to “security concerns”.

