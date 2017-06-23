Lalchand Rajput compares leg-spinner Rashid Khan to Sachin Tendulkar, says ‘this boy will rule bowling’

Rashid Khan has so far picked 63 wickets in ODI 29 matches. (Source: Express Archive) Rashid Khan has so far picked 63 wickets in ODI 29 matches. (Source: Express Archive)

Afghanistan cricket team head coach Lalchand Rajput hailed leg-spinner Rashid Khan’s bowling abilities. He further went on to compare Rashid with Sachin Tendulkar and suggested that the leggie is a natural talent who is born to rule the bowling.

“He (Rashid) is the new kid on the block. He has natural abilities. There are certain people who have got natural abilities, like Sachin (Tendulkar) who was born to rule cricket. This boy definitely will rule the bowling. He is one of the pillars of Afghanistan cricket,” Rajput told PTI.

Talking about Rashid’s bowling, Rajput told that the right-hander is able to create difficulties for the batsmen with the pace he bowls at. “He bowls with pace and batsmen find it difficult to pick him,” he added.

The former Indian cricketer further suggested that the 18-year-old Afghan leg-spinner should continue working hard to get more success on the biggest stage of the game. “Because such type of bowlers come and fade away also. A classic example is of Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis. When he came on the scene nobody was able to pick him, but after a few years batsmen started reading him and he is nowhere now,” said Rajput.

Afghanistan and Ireland on Thursday became the 11th and 12th countries to get the Test status and the two nations are now full members of ICC. “It is a great moment for all of us and that country. It is a great thing for the people of that country,” said Rajput

