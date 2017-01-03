Lakshmipathy Balaji joins Kolkata Knight Riders as bowling coach

Lakshmipathy Balaji contributed to the team’s victorious campaign in 2012. (Source: BCCI) Lakshmipathy Balaji contributed to the team’s victorious campaign in 2012. (Source: BCCI)

Former India seamer Lakshmipathy Balaji has been appointed as the bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2017 Indian Premier League. Balaji, who retired from First-Class cricket in

September 2016, remains associated with the Tamil Nadu team as its bowling coach.

The 35-year old bowler was an integral part of Kolkata’s bowling line-up from 2011 to 2013, and contributed to the team’s victorious campaign in 2012.

Venky Mysore, CEO & MD of Kolkata Knight Riders said “Its great to welcome Balaji back to the KKR family. He was an integral part of KKR from 2011-13 & played a key role in helping KKR win the championship in 2012″.

He was a part of Kings XI Punjab side in 2014 before he decided to call time on his Premier League career. He will be seen along side Jacques Kallis, Wasim Akram in the support staff for the two time IPL champions.

Former Tamil Nadu player had made 35 appearances for the Knights during his spell for three years. Overall he has played 73 matches where the right-arm medium fast has taken 76 wickets with the best figures of five for 24.

Commenting on his new role as bowling coach of KKR, Balaji said – “I had thoroughly enjoyed my stint as a player for KKR and I am delighted to be back to the franchise that I have admired.”

Balaji played 106 first-class matches, picking up 330 wickets. He also picked up 27 wickets in his Test career. Balaji also captained the Tamil Nadu side in the 2011-12 season, when the team ended up in the Final.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd