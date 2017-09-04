Lack of competitive match practice behind Australia’s failure against Bangladesh, says former captain Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes that the players lacked practice in competitive matches before the Bangladesh Test. (Source: AP) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes that the players lacked practice in competitive matches before the Bangladesh Test. (Source: AP)

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell said that lack of match practice for individual players may be one of the reasons behind their defeat to Bangladesh. Australia fell to a shock 20-run defeat to Bangladesh at Dhaka in the first Test played between the two sides, the first time ever Bangladesh have managed to defeat Australia in a Test match.

“Even though international cricketers are fully professional and play nearly all year round, Australia’s failure was more to do with not playing any competitive cricket in the lead up to the Test series,” Chappell wrote in a column for Hindustan Times. Chappell said that the Australians cannot be compared to India who could play only two warm-up games in the run up to their tour of Sri Lanka and still dominated the Test series. “The Indian players were involved in the IPL in the lead up and playing matches that count makes a huge difference,” Chappell writes.

“All the nets in the world don’t make up for a lack of match practice before a testing series,” said the former skipper, “It’s a common refrain among cricketers; you don’t make runs or take wickets in the nets. More importantly as a batsman, being dismissed in the nets doesn’t count against your record.”

Chappell also said that all this doesn’t mean that anything can be taken away from Bangladesh. “Bangladesh’s achievement shouldn’t be devalued; it adds another major scalp to their record and confirms they are finally attaining a level of competitiveness against the top sides,” Chappell, “However, Bangladesh shouldn’t relax, since a wounded Australian side is a dangerous opponent; they’ll definitely be better for having played a game — albeit one they lost — that counted.”

