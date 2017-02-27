Star India not to bid for team India’s jersey sponsorship due to lack of clarity

Star TV is seeking for some kind of clarity and focus if it has to keep going forward. (Source: File) Star TV is seeking for some kind of clarity and focus if it has to keep going forward. (Source: File)

In what will be another blow to the BCCI, amidst its several ongoing crises, one of its biggest sponsors – Star India, have confirmed that they will not bid for the sponsorship rights of team India’s jersey.

This is primarily due to the ongoing logjam between the BCCI and International Cricket Council (ICC) over policy changes. Star TV, meanwhile, is not looking to be a part of this mess as it seeks for some kind of clarity and focus going forward.

“Given all the volatility, we are indeed concerned about the health of cricket in the days ahead. No one seems to be talking about making cricket bigger and more popular. We have been very proud that our name is carried on the jersey of Team India. But given all the uncertainties, we have decided not to bid for it again. The commitments being asked for are too onerous without any clarity,” said Star India CEO Uday Shankar to Times of India.

He added, “For us, the problem is, right now we do not see a consensual leadership in cricket.The power of cricket came from the fact that everybody was aligned. The global cricket leadership was generally aligned to drive it forward. The alignment seems to have broken down. Lack of clarity ­both, in ICC as well as BCCI is our biggest concern right now. We have nothing to do with the politics of cricket. Currently we have invested in cricket more than any other media company has ever done. Our investments in the game are to the tune of a few billion dollars. And hence the business risk for us is very high.”

Interestingly, had a warning for the cricketing fraternity as he said that the centrality of India, ­a country that generates so much revenue for global cricket – is crucial. And that nothing should be done to weaken or demotivate that enthusiasm, or else the consequences of that will be devastating.

Stressing that since there is no clarity on the ‘Future Tours Program’ as well, the CEO said that Star will have to be very careful before making any further commitments.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd