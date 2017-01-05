Kyle Abbott’s contract terminated by CSA

Kyle Abbott’s national contract with South Africa has been terminated by mutual agreement with immediate effect after he committed to a Kolpak contract. (Source: AP) Kyle Abbott’s national contract with South Africa has been terminated by mutual agreement with immediate effect after he committed to a Kolpak contract. (Source: AP)

Pacer Kyle Abbott’s international careers is literally over after Cricket South Africa today formally terminated his national contract after failing to stop him from accepting a Kolpak deal with Hampshire.

CSA on Thursday announced that the national contract of Abbott has been terminated by mutual agreement with immediate effect after he committed to a Kolpak contract.

CSA is also in the process of taking a similar step with batsman Rilee Rossouw, who has also committed to a Kolpak contract.

“Regrettably we have no option but to sever our ties with both Abbott and Rossouw as they are no longer available for South Africa,” said CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

“It is a disappointing day not just for South African cricket but also for international cricket as these players have given up their opportunity to be seen in action on the international circuit.

“We have encouraged Rilee and Kyle to reconsider their decisions but both have indicated that they wish to take up Kolpak contracts,” he said.

“Whilst this is a loss for South African cricket we can only wish them well with their overseas careers.”

Lorgat explained why CSA saw such decisions as a huge loss.

“From CSA’s perspective, it is a loss as we invest immeasurable amounts which include premium time, finance, technical, high performance coaching followed by development tours and providing general player welfare over a long period of time,” Lorgat said.

“By way of example, Rilee has spent a lengthy period on the injury list while we spared no expense in providing him with the best medical support.

“Both Rilee and Kyle have been given opportunities over the past year to play at the highest level and were firmly in our plans for the future.

“We will continue to invest heavily in our local talent and provide opportunities for those individuals who wish to realise their dream of playing for their country. We will not contract players who do not commit to play for South Africa,” concluded Lorgat.