Kumar Sangakkara’s record-breaking run with Surrey continues, races to 1000 runs

Nearly two years after playing his last Test match for Sri Lanka, former captain Kumar Sangakkara continues to rewrite record books with his outings in first class cricket. The elegant left-hander became the first batsman to accumulate 1000 runs in the Specsavers County Championship when he hit an unbeaten 180 for Surrey against Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Such was Sangakkara’s dominance that he scored 91 out of his 122 runs scored in the first hour of play. The left-hander operated at a brisk pace and was happy to score most of his runs in boundaries. The brisk ton has put Surrey in the driving seat and Yorkshire now need a special effort with the bat as they were 27/1, 490 behind Surrey’s 517/6 dec, when day’s play was called off. Apart from Sangakkara, Joe Burns and Jason Roy chipped in with fifties and ensured a solid start for the team.

Sangakkara has been in sublime form with the bat this season and has already scored 1086 runs from only eleven innings, at a staggering average of 108.6. He has hit six tons in the process and his sixth three-figure total was laced with 21 fours and four big hits over the fence. The former Sri Lanka captain’s last two outings with the bat were a 73 and 121.

During his record-breaking run with Surrey, Sangakkara came close to another milestone but fell short as he was dismissed for 84 in the second innings against Essex. Sixteen more runs would have made it his sixth consecutive century, and the left-hander would have equalled the record.

