Kumar Sangakkara smashes first double hundred for County side Surrey

Kumar Sangakkara scored double ton for Surrey against Essex. (Source: Express Archive) Kumar Sangakkara scored double ton for Surrey against Essex. (Source: Express Archive)

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara brought up his double hundred on Saturday while playing for Surrey against Essex. The left-handed batsman completed his hundred earlier on Friday which was his fifth consecutive ton. He had previously scored 136, 105, 114 and 116. This was also Sangakkara’s 99th career hundred while 61st in First-Class cricket.

Here’s the shot that took @KumarSanga2 to 200*, his first double ton for Surrey. 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/V9gXqgJsDW — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) 27 May 2017

Earlier, on day 1, Surrey started off their first innings in a dismal fashion when they lost both the openers at a team score of 9 and were later left tottering at 31/5. Sangakkara along with Curran stitched a partnership of 191 runs to provide some resistance.

Curran though was undone by Harmer for 90 but Sangakkara went on with his stroke-play to etch a double hundred. He is playing his final season of domestic cricket. The Surrey batsman, who quit Test cricket in 2015 with 12,400 runs, is fifth on the all-time list of test run scorers, averaging 57.40 in 134 Tests.

He was removed by Simon Harmer for 200 in the first innings.

Surrey were bundled out for 369 after Stuart Meaker too chipped in with 49 runs. No other batsman was able to get into the double-figure mark. Jamie Porter emerged to be the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 4 wickets while Quinn bagged three wickets.

Later, Nick Browne and Alastair Cook began the proceedings for Essex.

“You try to fight the inevitable but you need to get out while you’re ahead,” Sangakkara told the BBC on Monday.

“It’s the last time I’ll play a four-day game here. I’ll be 40 in a few months, this is about the end of my time in county cricket.” , he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd