Kumar Sangakkara registers fifth successive century in first class cricket

Kumar Sangakkara played a fine knock to rescue his side which was tottering at 31/5 at one stage. Kumar Sangakkara played a fine knock to rescue his side which was tottering at 31/5 at one stage.

In his final season of domestic cricket, Kumar Sangakkara hit Five successive centuries in the County Championship is a record for Surrey. After scores of 136, 105,114 and 116 not out Sangakkara slammed yet another hundred against Essex on Friday to reach the milestone.

fifth straight hundred in the County Championship this season. It’s his 99th career hundred and his 61st in first-class cricket.

@CountyChamp And here’s the moment Sangakkara wrote his name into Surrey history by becoming the first player ever to score 5️⃣ @CountyChamp 💯s in a row. pic.twitter.com/LHPq4bDF14 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) 26 May 2017

Sangakkara played a fine knock to rescue his side which was tottering at 31/5 at one stage. He then struck a partnership with Sam Curran to take his side to 210/5 at lunch. Their partnership is worth 179.

It may be recalled here that Kumar Sangakkara will retire from first-class cricket in September at the end of England’s county championship season.

The Surrey batsman, who quit test cricket in 2015 with 12,400 runs, is fifth on the all-time list of test run scorers, averaging 57.40 in 134 tests.

“You try to fight the inevitable but you need to get out while you’re ahead,” the 39-year-old told the BBC on Monday.

“It’s the last time I’ll play a four-day game here. I’ll be 40 in a few months, this is about the end of my time in county cricket.” , he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd