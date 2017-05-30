Kumar Sangakkara misses out record sixth consecutive century in First-Class cricket

Kumar Sangakkara had scored five consecutive centuries in first-class cricket. Kumar Sangakkara had scored five consecutive centuries in first-class cricket.

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara narrowly missed equalling the world record for successive First-Class hundred when he was dismissed for 84 in an English county championship match on Monday. Playing for Surrey, the Lankan legend gave a return catch to Essex’s Tom Westley at Chelmsford. Sangakkara had scores of 136, 105, 114, 120, 200 in his previous five First-Class innings.

Sangakkara joins a select band of players – Everton Weekes, Brian Lara, Parthiv Patel and Mike Hussey – are the other cricketers to have managed that. If Sangakkara had managed 16 more runs on Monday, he would have been part of an even more august bunch – which includes CB Fry, Don Bradman and Mike Procter.

Surrey were in trouble in both innings of the Division One match, and needed Sangakkara’s to bail them out. He was losing partners , and tried to press on for his record-equalling ton when he was caught & bowled. Sangakkara has been in great form in the shorter formats as well, scoring 124* in Surrey’s final One-Day Cup group game.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has played 134 Test matches for Sri Lanka and scored 12, 400 for his country. He also 38 centuries in Test cricket.

In ODIs, Sangakkara has played 404 matches and scored 14, 234 runs at an average of 41.98. He has 25 centuries in one-day cricket.

