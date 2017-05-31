Kumar Sangakkara holds record of highest individual score for Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy

Kumar Sangakkara scored 134* against England in 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Express Archive) Kumar Sangakkara scored 134* against England in 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Express Archive)

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara has been known for his elegant batting and the kind of knock he had played for his side. One such flamboyant innings came in the last edition of ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 when the left-hander scored an unbeaten hundred to anchor his side to a win against hosts England. He scored 134* and etched his name into the record books after smashing the highest individual score by a Sri Lankan batsman in ICC Champions Trophy.

This was the Group A match that was being held in London. Alastair Cook’s England batted first and scored 293/7 in 50 overs. The skipper smashed 58 runs during the course while Trott scored the highest with 76 runs under his belt. Right-handed batsman Joe Root too chipped in with 68 runs.

In reply, Sri Lanka lost Perera early in the chase but partnership between Dilshan and wicket-keeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara provided Sri Lankans with the much needed stability. Dilshan scored 44 but he was undone by Greame Swann.

The visitors looked in control as the Sri Lankan batsmen didn’t allow any of the English bowlers to take an upper-hand on them. Sangakkara’s record-breaking hundred anchored his side to 7-wicket win. Apart from the wicket-keeper batsman, it was Nuwan Kulasekara who was clinical with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 58 in the process.

