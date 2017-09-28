Only in Express
  • Kumar Sangakkara calls time on first-class career, goes out on a high

Kumar Sangakkara calls time on first-class career, goes out on a high

Kumar Sangakkara says he is retiring from first-class cricket at the perfect time after a remarkable English county championship season with Surrey.

By: Reuters | Published:September 28, 2017 1:41 pm
Kumar Sangakkara, English county, Surrey, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Sangakkara, who quit Test cricket in 2015, is fifth in the list of all-time run scorers. (Source: File)
Related News

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara says he is retiring from first-class cricket at the perfect time after a remarkable English county championship season with Surrey.

The 39-year-old left-handed batsman made an unbeaten 35 in his final first-class innings against Lancashire to finish the campaign with eight centuries and 1,491 runs at an average of 106.50.

“I’ll miss it terribly, without a doubt, but that’s a good thing,” he told the BBC on Wednesday. “A lot of players walk away bitter and upset and regretting a lot of the things that might have been. “I walk away with a few regrets, like anyone would, but I’m absolutely happy with the way I played the game and what I’ve achieved. “Sometimes you hold on a bit too long and I always think it’s better to let go a bit sooner than later.”

Sangakkara, who quit Test cricket in 2015, is fifth in the list of all-time run scorers. He will continue to play in international Twenty20 competitions next year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 27, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    16
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 97
    FT
    45
    U.P. Yoddha beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (45-16)
    Sep 28, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 98
    Sep 28, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 99

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 