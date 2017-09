He has scored a century against every team he has played throughout the season, including a double century. (Source: Twitter) He has scored a century against every team he has played throughout the season, including a double century. (Source: Twitter)

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara played his final county innings on Friday for Surrey against Somerset. As has been the case for a better part of the County season, Sangakkara left the field having scored a century. He has scored a century against every team he has played throughout the season, including a double century against Essex.

