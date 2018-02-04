Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal pass foreign test

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s spin twins, have picked up 13 wickets among themselves so far. (Source: AP) Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s spin twins, have picked up 13 wickets among themselves so far. (Source: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have made the South African batsmen look completely clueless in the two one-day international matches played so far between India and South Africa. Replacing erstwhile frontline spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja was always going to be a tough ask but going by their performances till date it does seem like the duo have carved out their own niche and achieved more than what many expected them do. On the home turfs they have made life difficult for batters but it in the two encounters in Durban and Centurion, not only have they have bamboozled batsmen but such has been their impact that India’s spin twins have already picked up 13 wickets among themselves.

Bowling on South African surfaces was always going to be tough and the responsibility to eke out India’s first series win in South Africa will rest primarily on their shoulders. But it does seem like Yadav and Chahal have cracked the code on how to succeed in the rainbow nation. Reading the batsman’s mind and watching them till the very end has been one key aspect. Not being afraid to toss the ball up to has been another skill that the duo have mastered. But what they have also shown in abundance is the temperament and mental strength to perform under challenging conditions.

In the first ODI on a brownish surface at Kingsmead, the Proteas batsmen were looking to attack the spinners from the onset but it did not deter the wristspinners from bowling an attacking line and length. Continuing the good work Yuzvendra Chahal went on to pick up a fifer (5/22) in the second one-day international in Centurion on Sunday. Showing great self-belief Chahal drew the batsman forward and gave the extra loop which helped the ball to grip on the surface and then turn. Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up three wickets, also bowled a good line and length and kept outfoxing batsmen with the perfecr blend of leg-spinners and googlies. Reflecting on his brilliant bowling performance in Centurion, Chahal expressed satisfaction said,”Great feeling, first five-wicket haul in ODIs, it’s a good feeling to perform well for the country. There was a bit of spin, so my idea was to vary my pace. This wicket was much better when compared to Durban, the turn was consistent. The captain always backs me, MS gives me ideas, I have played a fair bit of matches and I know what to do now.”

Well done to these two young guns.. what a Jodi @imkuldeep18 @yuzi_chahal keep it going..Bhut ache sabash 👏👏.. @BCCI #INDvSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 4 February 2018

Before the South Africa series, the Indian spin twins had picked up 22 wickets at an average of 25.41 and a strike-rate of 29.72. While their economy rate has been on the higher side (more than 5 runs per over) it is their ability to get wickets and change the complexion of a match which makes them invaluable. It is not often that a team has two talented wristspinners in their side and skipper Virat Kohli will only be glad to have two of the world’s best among his ranks. With the World Cup insight, it does seem like this aspect of the puzzle is solved for captain Kohli.

