Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal could be huge factors in World Cup 2019, says Virat Kohli

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have taken 21 wickets in 3 ODIs so far. (Source: bcci.tv) Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have taken 21 wickets in 3 ODIs so far. (Source: bcci.tv)

For skipper Virat Kohli, the third ODI against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town was a further testament to the brilliant form displayed by the two wristspinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The two spinners took 4 wickets each in the match as India bowled out South Africa for 179 to win the third ODI by 124 runs and take a 3-0 lead in the series. Speaking on their efforts, the Indian captain said, “It’s outstanding to see two guys just totally spinning a web around the opposition. There doesn’t seem to be a way out at all. It’s unbelievable. Taking eight wickets today -outstanding.”

The Indian captain asserted that the two spinners have displayed bravery by tossing the ball to batsmen and not worrying about getting hit for runs. “I don’t have words to explain this. Credit to them. Both are very brave in terms of how they bowl and the kind of fields they want as well. They are very brave tossing the ball and asking the batsman to come out and play a risky shot.”

The 29-year-old added that they can prove to be a crucial factor for the team in the upcoming Cricket World Cup next year. “They might get hit for 70-odd in the next game. But there is no problem in that because you know that if they bowl attacking lines then they will end up picking 2-3 wickets every game. We are going to play the World Cup away from home, that I think is going to be the massive factor for us,” he said.

The right-hand batsman, who scored 160* runs in 159 balls and won the man-of-the-match award for his performance, added that the conditions have worked in the favour of the two bowlers. “They feel at the top of their game when they have the pitches supporting them even a little bit. They are brave and even on flatter pitches, wrist spinners will also come into play,” he said. “They might go for six an over, we knew that but they will pick up 3-4 wickets between them. They have done outstandingly well in the last two games picking up a majority of the wickets in both games and being the difference between both sides,” Kohli added.

On being questioned whether the performance in the series will translate into a call into the Test squad, Kohli said that the decision is far away for now. “Those are things that are quite a bit away from now. Look they are obviously making a very strong case for themselves, bowling in these conditions and making breakthroughs like we haven’t seen before. Hats off to them but the other debate is a bit away from now. You never know what happens in the future but I am really happy at the moment,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd