Kuldeep Yadav signs up with TSD Corporation

Kuldeep Yadav has signed with the digital identity management company TSD, which is also associated with MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami and Akshar Patel.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 18, 2017 7:43 pm
Kuldeep Yadav said that it's wonderful to be associated with TSD and Circle of Cricket.
On his association, Kuldeep said:”It’s wonderful to be associated with TSD and Circle of Cricket. They’ve been doing a great job with Social Media handling. It makes me stay connected with my fans and it’s easier to interact with them without affecting my game.”

TSD founder Pankaj Rahul Singh said:”Kuldeep is not only an impressive cricketer, but a brilliant young man as well. I am absolutely certain that he will be an asset to the Indian cricket team for a long time and we are excited to have him as a part of the Circle of Cricket and TSD family.”

