Kuldeep Yadav signs up with TSD Corporation

Spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav has signed with the digital identity management company TSD, which

is also associated with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami, Akshar Patel.

On his association, Kuldeep said:”It’s wonderful to be associated with TSD and Circle of Cricket. They’ve been doing a great job with Social Media handling. It makes me stay connected with my fans and it’s easier to interact with them without affecting my game.”

TSD founder Pankaj Rahul Singh said:”Kuldeep is not only an impressive cricketer, but a brilliant young man as well. I am absolutely certain that he will be an asset to the Indian cricket team for a long time and we are excited to have him as a part of the Circle of Cricket and TSD family.”

