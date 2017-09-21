Only in Express

Kuldeep Yadav sets Twitter on fire with maiden ODI hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav picked up the wickets of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, and Pat Cummins in successive deliveries to become the third Indian bowler to register a hat-trick in one-day cricket after Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 21, 2017 10:28 pm
kuldeep yadav, kuldeep, india vs australia, 2nd odi india australia, twitter india vs australia, kolkata odi, virat kohli, ajinkya rahane, cricket, sports news, indian express Kuldeep Yadav celebrates his hat-trick during the 2nd ODI between India and Australia. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Kuldeep Yadav, who became the third Indian to take an ODI hattrick as India played Australia in the second ODI in Kolkata, set Twitter on fire on Thursday. Kuldeep picked up the wickets of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, and Pat Cummins in successive deliveries to become the third Indian bowler to register a hat-trick in one-day cricket after Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma. Kuldeep took a hattrick in the 33rd over of the match against Australia at the Eden Gardens as India defeated Australia by 50 runs. Batting first, India managed to make 252 with the help of captain Virat Kohli’s 92 and Ajinkya Rahane’s 55.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

The Steve Smith-led side now meet India in the third ODI at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Australia was beaten by 26 runs in the first ODI.

