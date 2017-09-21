Kuldeep Yadav sets Twitter on fire with maiden ODI hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates his hat-trick during the 2nd ODI between India and Australia. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Kuldeep Yadav celebrates his hat-trick during the 2nd ODI between India and Australia. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Kuldeep Yadav, who became the third Indian to take an ODI hattrick as India played Australia in the second ODI in Kolkata, set Twitter on fire on Thursday. Kuldeep picked up the wickets of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, and Pat Cummins in successive deliveries to become the third Indian bowler to register a hat-trick in one-day cricket after Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma. Kuldeep took a hattrick in the 33rd over of the match against Australia at the Eden Gardens as India defeated Australia by 50 runs. Batting first, India managed to make 252 with the help of captain Virat Kohli’s 92 and Ajinkya Rahane’s 55.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Congratulations @imkuldeep18 on your terrific achievement at the special venue #EdenGardens always have something special to offer #Hattric — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 21 September 2017

Colour of ur outfit may hav changed frm @KKRiders purple to @BCCI blue but d mystery around ur bowling remains d same….bravo @imkuldeep18 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 21 September 2017

Congratulations @imkuldeep18 on your terrific achievement at the special venue #EdenGardens always have something special to offer #Hattric — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 21 September 2017

3 in 3 and all of them through different modes of dismissal, that’s the way to do it! Shabash, @imkuldeep18 ?? Lets do a 5 for ?? — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 21 September 2017

You won’t see a better hat trick ball than that from Kuldeep Yadav! So happy for the young man.??????#HatTrick — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 21 September 2017

Congratulations ???? Aussies fought hard with the ball in very tough conditions but once again struggled with the bat. Work to do. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 21 September 2017

Marinated in a half century followed by a grilling spell of new ball bowling & garnished by the two spinners! Delicious, #TeamIndia ??@BCCI — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 21 September 2017

The Steve Smith-led side now meet India in the third ODI at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Australia was beaten by 26 runs in the first ODI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd