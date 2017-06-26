Kuldeep Yadav repeats Test debut heroics in ODI against West Indies

Kuldeep Yadav scalped three wickets during India’s 105-run victory over West Indies. (Source: Twitter) Kuldeep Yadav scalped three wickets during India’s 105-run victory over West Indies. (Source: Twitter)

Kuldeep Yadav, who became the 217th player to represent India in the 50-overs format, was the star performer with the ball for Virat Kohli-led side. The Chinaman bowler scalped wickets of Windies opener Shai Hope, Evin Lewis and skipper Jason Holder, repeating his feat of his Test debut against Australia earlier in the year.

22-year old was included in the Virat Kohli-led India’s playing XI replacing Ravindra Jadeja. Given the ball in the 20th over, Yadav got the better of Lewis as Dhoni dislodged the bails without wasting much time.

Holder’s wicket was his third and the crucial one as with the West Indies skipper back in the hut, the match was in team India’s kitty. However, the right-arm bowler did give away 50 runs in an economy of 5.5.

After making a stellar debut in Test against Australia in Dharamsala, Kuldeep was included in India’s limited-overs squad replacing Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the tour. In his maiden Test, the left-hand chinaman bowler claimed four wickets. He has been very effective in the first-class cricket where he has taken 85 wickets in 23 matches.

Alongside Kuldeep, youngster Rishabh Pant is also eyeing to make his ODI debut. And after Kohli hitting Pant’s chances of making into the playing XI in the third ODI, the 19-year old could become India’s 218th ODI player.

