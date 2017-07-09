India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav makes T20I debut for India

Kuldeep Yadav has now represented India in all formats of the game. (Source: AP) Kuldeep Yadav has now represented India in all formats of the game. (Source: AP)

Last four months have been a roller coaster ride for Kuldeep Yadav. A month after his one-day international debut and three months after Test debut, the chinaman spinner has now made his T20 international debut for India.

The left-arm spinner was included in the the team’s playing XI for the only T20 international against West Indies at Kingston. This is after he featured in the India-West Indies five-match ODI series.

Kuldeep has been one of the top spinner in the Indian Premier League and even in his T20 career he has picked up 49 wickets from 39 matches. He has also picked up a five-for in his T20 career.

The UP bowler impressed everyone during the one-day international series as he picked up eight wickets from the four matches he bowled in. He had two three-wicket hauls in the second and third ODIs respectively and picked up two wickets in the fourth game.

In his only Test, Kuldeep proved to be India’s hero. India were playing against Australia in Dharamsala in the fourth and final Test of the series, which was tied 1-1. He took four wickets in the first innings for just 68 runs to turn the match on its head. India won the match and the series.

West Indies won the toss and elected to field in the only T20I in Kingston. Kuldeep is the only debutant for India. Rishabh Pant, who played his first game against England, also gets a look-in after missing the ODI series.

