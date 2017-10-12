Special Coverage

Kuldeep Yadav is the product of Anil Kumble, says Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina said, "Kuldeep is doing very well and the credit goes to Anil Bhai. He worked really hard with him. I was talking to him in the IPL and he always used to message Anil Bhai. He is the product of Anil Kumble."

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 12, 2017 5:29 pm
kuldeep yadav, kuldeep, anil kumble, kumble, suresh raina, ranji trophy, cricket, sports news, indian express “Kuldeep Yadav is doing very well,” said Suresh Raina. (Source: AP)
Related News

India discard Suresh Raina on Thursday gave credit behind Kuldeep Yadav’s success to former India head coach Anil Kumble, saying that he worked really hard with the left-arm spinner.

Raina told reporters, “Kuldeep is doing very well and the credit goes to Anil Bhai. He worked really hard with him. I was talking to him in the IPL and he always used to message Anil Bhai. He is the product of Anil Kumble.”

Showering praise on the chinaman bowler, Raina said, “He has done well with (former Australian chinaman) Brad Hogg. He is the guy who will change everything in bowling department.”

“I am working hard and there is nothing tough in life, if you enjoy your process and enjoy your cricket and I have always done that,” he said. “When I got injured that was a difficult time of my life. So it (the comeback) is nothing and I am enjoying it and things will come in my time,” the former Chennai Super Kings player said.

Raina-led Uttar Pradesh lost to Railways in the Ranji Trophy opener. “The boys are still learning. The wicket was little different. We have still five more games to go and after that match we had a chat. In the Duleep trophy you have seen wicket and its not in my hand to win the toss. So we had to bat on the fourth day and it wasn’t easy,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 11, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    27
    Zone A - Match 120
    FT
    37
    Haryana Steelers beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (37-27)
    Oct 12, 201720:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 121
    Oct 13, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 122

    eigawards
    Disappointing that one person has to spoil it for many fans in Guwahati 