Kuldeep Yadav is the product of Anil Kumble, says Suresh Raina

“Kuldeep Yadav is doing very well,” said Suresh Raina. (Source: AP) “Kuldeep Yadav is doing very well,” said Suresh Raina. (Source: AP)

India discard Suresh Raina on Thursday gave credit behind Kuldeep Yadav’s success to former India head coach Anil Kumble, saying that he worked really hard with the left-arm spinner.

Raina told reporters, “Kuldeep is doing very well and the credit goes to Anil Bhai. He worked really hard with him. I was talking to him in the IPL and he always used to message Anil Bhai. He is the product of Anil Kumble.”

Showering praise on the chinaman bowler, Raina said, “He has done well with (former Australian chinaman) Brad Hogg. He is the guy who will change everything in bowling department.”

“I am working hard and there is nothing tough in life, if you enjoy your process and enjoy your cricket and I have always done that,” he said. “When I got injured that was a difficult time of my life. So it (the comeback) is nothing and I am enjoying it and things will come in my time,” the former Chennai Super Kings player said.

Raina-led Uttar Pradesh lost to Railways in the Ranji Trophy opener. “The boys are still learning. The wicket was little different. We have still five more games to go and after that match we had a chat. In the Duleep trophy you have seen wicket and its not in my hand to win the toss. So we had to bat on the fourth day and it wasn’t easy,” he said.

