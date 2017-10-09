India vs Australia: If I become 50 percent of what Shane Warne has been then my life will be successful, says Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav had a successful outing in the ODI series against Austalia where he picked up a hattrick. (Source: PTI) Kuldeep Yadav had a successful outing in the ODI series against Austalia where he picked up a hattrick. (Source: PTI)

Ahead of the second T20I between India and Australia, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav spoke to the media and revealed that along with fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal he has formed a successful partnership which is helping the duo pick wickets and attack the batsmen at crucial stages of the match. Yadav also recounted his encounter with legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne and said that if he manages to achieve even 50 per cent of Warne’s feat then he will become a successful bowler.

“Chahal and I have a very good partnership. We have been playing for five years together and it easy to understand each other’s plans. It helps us to analyze how the wicket is and you can see the result at the end of the match. In the match also we bowl in tandem and it helps to build pressure on the batsman. We also talk about the behaviour and nature of wickets, how the ball is behaving after the release. These are useful chit chats on the field,” said Yadav.

On the role of the two Australians, Shane Warne and Brad Hogg, Yadav said that both have been instrumental in shaping his career. “I have followed Warne since my childhood. If I become 50 percent of what he has been then my life will be successful. His wristwork, flight and deceit is important,” Yadav said.

On his stint, while playing with Hogg, Yadav said that it was an enriching experience he got to learn a lot from the veteran chinaman bowler. “I still talk to him whenever I get time. Advice from senior players and experience is extremely important. He has had a career of 23 years and thereby has a lot to offer. He keeps telling me the nitigrities of the game and it definitely helps me a lot.”

Meanwhile, when Kuldeep was asked if he was trying anything different due to the continued exposure in international cricket, the 22-year-old said that it doesn’t matter if anyone is trying to pick him by seeing videos. “I am not any mystery bowler. I am unperturbed by them and am concentrating on my basics. My focus is on controlling the ball and working on my strengths,” he concluded.

