Kuldeep Yadav gets emotional after maiden Test wicket, watch video

Kuldeep Yadav had a phenomenal domestic season which earned him a spot in the national team. (Source: Reuters) Kuldeep Yadav had a phenomenal domestic season which earned him a spot in the national team. (Source: Reuters)

Kuldeep Yadav’s addition to the Indian side was an interesting choice going into the 4th Test at Dharamsala. The left-arm chinaman bowler from Kanpur was always touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket and his brilliant performance in the Ranji Trophy season earned him a deserved call-up to the national team. Whether he would live up to the reputation was always going to be a matter of conjecture.

However, in the 34th over the match on Day one it was finally a moment of joy for the debutant as he got David Warner out caught in the slips by Ajinkya Rahane. It was a classic chinaman bowlers dismissal as Yadav had his maiden Test wicket. After taking the wicket Yadav was pumped up as he did a mini jump.

It was an emotional moment for Yadav as he ran upto his captain, Ajinkya Rahane and hugged him. Interestingly, Kuldeep Yadav is not only India’s 288th Test player but also India’s first left arm chinaman bowler. He is also the

second such bowler from subcontinent after Lakshan Rangika.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd