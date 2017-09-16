Kuldeep Yadav eyes County stint after Sussex offer

Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut against Australia in March. Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut against Australia in March.

Kuldeep Yadav could become the latest Indian cricketer to play in County Championship if the left-arm spinner gets time from tight schedule of the Indian national team.

In an interview with IndianExpress.com, Kuldeep confirmed that County team Sussex had approached him recently but because of the upcoming schedule of Indian cricket team and the domestic season, he is yet to sign a deal with them.

“Definitely, I would play county cricket. Actually, I got an offer from Sussex recently but I could not get time from my schedule so I could not go there. But, definitely I will go and play county cricket in the future,” Kuldeep told Indianexpress.com.

Kuldeep is not the first spinner to get an offer from a English county. India’s premier spinner R Ashwin is associated with Worcestershire and has played two First-Class game for them this season. Middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has been part of the Nottinghamshire team from the last season.

But, India’s home season is packed with three teams visiting in the space of four months and Ranji Trophy beginning October 6 which could make Kuldeep’s decision difficult. India are set to play Australia in a five-match ODI series beginning Sunday in Chennai followed by a three-match T20I series.

New Zealand will visit India for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I in October before India host Sri Lanka for a full series in November and December.

