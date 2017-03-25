Kuldeep Yadav, chinaman turns superman for India

Kuldeep Yadav (R) took four wickets for 68 runs for India in Dharamsala. (Source: AP) Kuldeep Yadav (R) took four wickets for 68 runs for India in Dharamsala. (Source: AP)

He waited for three Tests and exactly one month after the India-Australia series began, Kuldeep Yadav got his Test cap for India. After their humiliating defeat in the Pune Test, which now seems ages ago, a lot was said about India missing a trick by not playing Kuldeep and instead went for the other Yadav, Jayant.

But in Dharamsala, Kuldeep’s name in the playing XI was the last one could have though of. The surprise selection for India, who were without their captain Virat Kohli due to his shoulder selection, raised many questions. With the series tied 1-1, why would India opt for a chinaman bowler to replace a batsman. But India went in with five bowlers and a new captain, Ajinkya Rahane.

But, that did not mean India were winning the toss. Steve Smith once made the right call and opted to bat in conditions that were suited for the pacers in Dharamsala. India also preferred Bhuneshwar Kumar over Ishant Sharma.

David Warner, who has had a poor run of form in this series, must have had hear in his mouth after edging the first ball of the match to third slip. But Karun Nair’ failed to catch it and Warner got off the mark with a four.

Despite the wicket of Matt Renshaw in the second over by Umesh Yadav, Australia scored quick runs in the first session of play with Smith and Warner playing some attacking shots, aided by quick outfield and flat bowling from India.

Like his wait for the debut, Kuldeep had to wait to bowl his first over in Test cricket. Rahane finally handed the ball to Kuldeep after 28 overs. Australia went to Lunch at 131 for the loss of one wicket.

For the next five hours of the day, it was only Kuldeep who ruled in Dharamsala, despite a magnificent century from Smith, who now has seven centuries in his last eight Tests against India. The Australian captain brought up his 20th Test hundred and third of the series, becoming only the second visiting captain to do so.

Warner completed his first half-century of the tour but fell for 68 after a delivery from Kuldeep got extra bounce and Warner edged it to slips.

Shaun Marsh was caught behind down the leg-side after he was caught in two minds while playing the shot.

Kuldeep then dismissed Peter Handscomb, bowling a beautiful length to draw the batsman forward, getting the ball to drift away, forcing the batsman to play away from the body. That created a gap between bat and pad, the ball spun back and castled the stumps.

While the Handscomb dismissal was a chinaman’s delight, Kuldeep bamboozled Glenn Maxwell with a wrong’un. Pitching on leg-stump, the ball moved towards the off-stump but Maxwell had already committed to play it on the on-side. By the time he changed his mind, it had gone past his bat and hit the top of off-stump.

R Ashwin, who had until then, failed to troubled the batsmen, got one to straighten from around the wicket and Smith managed to edge it to first slip, ending his brilliant innings of 111 runs just before Tea.

Pat Cummins and Matthew Wade struck a partnership and frustrated the Indian bowlers, especially the former who hit some lusty blows. Rahane had to once again turn to his top spinner, Kuldeep, who got Cummins caught and bowled.

Steve O’ Keefe then provided able support to Wade, who was driving Australia closer to 300-run total. But against the run of play, substitute fielder Shreyas Iyer came up with a bullet throw to run-out O’Keefe.

Wade completed his half-century, first in Test cricket in four years, but was out attempting a sweep off Jadeja, completely missing the ball.

India took the second new ball in the 89th over and returned to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took three ball to dismiss Nathan Lyon, who failed to handle an inswinger and hit it straight to Cheteshwar Pujara at short mid-wicket.

Australia were bowled out for 300 and India saw off the only over they faced on Saturday, with Josh Hazlewood bowling a maiden. India were resume their innings at no score for no loss with openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay.

