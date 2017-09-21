Only in Express
  • Kuldeep Yadav becomes third Indian bowler to pick up an ODI hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav has also recorded a hat-trick in the U-19 World Cup in 2014 against Scotland. 

Kuldeep Yadav took a hattrick in the 33rd over of the match against Australia at the Eden Gardens. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)
Kuldeep Yadav became the third Indian bowler to pick up a hat-trick in one-day international cricket on Thursday. This was after he picked up the wickets of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, and Pat Cummins in successive deliveries during the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The other two Indian bowlers to register a hat-trick in one-day cricket are Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma.

However, this is not the first time that Kuldeep Yadav has picked up a hat-trick as he has also recorded a hat-trick in the U-19 World Cup in 2014 against Scotland.

Earlier, Kuldeep first scalped the wicket of Matthew Wade as the wicketkeeper chopped one back onto the stumps. Next to go was Ashton Agar who missed a flighted leg break and was given out lbw.  The last to fall was Pat Cummins who knicked one back to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni. This left Kuldeep in wild celebrations as the Indian team was also in raptures. Incidentally, Kolkata is a familiar ground for Kuldeep as he represents the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Incidentally, the Eden Gardens is a familiar ground for Kuldeep as he represents the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and hence the joy for him will be twofold.

 

Earlier, Kuldeep was having a mediocre outing with the ball at the Eden Gardens. But all that changed in the 33rd over of the match as he picked up the hattrick.  At the end of his spell of ten overs, Kuldeep Yadav returned with figures of 3/54.

