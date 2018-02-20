Kuldeep Yadav apologises for ‘unsolicited’ Instagram post after account hacked

Kuldeep Yadav is presently a part of Indian team that is touring South Africa. (Source: BCCI) Kuldeep Yadav is presently a part of Indian team that is touring South Africa. (Source: BCCI)

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav became the latest addition to the list of celebrities whose social media account was hacked and subsequently an unsolicited photo was posted from it. Kuldeep later took to social media and made an apology for the same.

The spinner on his official Twitter account wrote, “I would like to apologise for the unsolicited post that was posted by my Instagram account in the past few mins .my Instagram account was hacked by someone, I’ll take steps to improve my password protection. Thanks for understanding.”

I would like to apologise for the unsolicited post that was posted by my Instagram account in the past few mins .my Instagram account was hacked by someone, I’ll take steps to improve my password protection. Thanks for understanding — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) 20 February 2018

Last week former India shooter and Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra’s official Twitter account was hacked and a couple of tweets were sent out from the handle.

Kuldeep Yadav is presently a part of the Indian team that is touring South Africa. The Chinaman bowler emerged as a great performer in the ODI fixtures that the visiting team won 2-1 but was left put from the first T20I after sustaining an injury in his thumb.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is leading the three-match T20I series 1-0 and are scheduled to play the second encounter of the series on Wednesday in Centurion.

