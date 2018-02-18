If Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal maintain their form, they could be famous in Australia: Ian Chappell

Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal troubled the South African consistently in the ODI series. (Source: AP) Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal troubled the South African consistently in the ODI series. (Source: AP)

Team India’s wrist spinners -Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal wreaked havoc in the rainbow nation and dismantled the South African batting line up in the six-match ODI series against South Africa. Their exceptional bowling performance has not only given skipper Virat Kohli a deadly weapon in his arsenal but also helped him get wickets in the crucial middle overs, something which India struggled to do in the past few years. This has prompted former Australian skipper, Ian Chappell to express his views and state that the duo could excel in foreign conditions and even in Australia.

Comparing their domination with former Australian leg-spinners, Chappell, in a coloumn for HT, wrote, “The domination of South African batsmen by wrist spinners is nothing new. Kuldeep and Chahal join a list dominated by Australian wrist spinners who have decimated South African batting line-ups, all the way back to 1935-36 and the dynamic duo of Bill ‘Tiger’ O’Reilly and Clarrie ‘The Fox’ Grimmett.”

Giving insights into the Indian wristspinners, Chapell wrote, “Kuldeep and Chahal have exploited this flaw unmercifully and they’ve been both brave and shrewd in knowing exactly when and where to flight their deliveries. The first time I saw Kuldeep, I was impressed when he dismissed David Warner in the deciding Test of the 2016-17 series against Australia.”

Looking forward to India’s tour down under, the 74-year-old wrote, “It’ll be interesting to see what approach India take in their ODI joust when they tour Australia. Coach Ravi Shastri will be well aware of what results good wrist spin can achieve in Australia from his participation in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket.”

“India won that tournament and Shastri was Player-of-the-Series but the leg spin of Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also played a big part in the overall team success. On the large Australian grounds good wrist spin can reap vital rewards. If Kuldeep and Chahal maintain their form, they could become famous in Australia, the spiritual home of wrist-spin bowling. The irony would appeal to O’Reilly’s devilish sense of humour,” he concluded.

