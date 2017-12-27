Hardik Pandya performs at brother Krunal’s mehendi ceremony; watch video

Hardik Pandya with his brother Krunal Pandya and his would-be wife Pankhuri at mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Hardik Pandya with his brother Krunal Pandya and his would-be wife Pankhuri at mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

It seems to be the wedding season for Indian cricketers. In November, fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar tied the knot with his fiancee Nupur Nagar at a ceremony in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. The star Indian bowler had taken a break from the ODI series against Sri Lanka for the wedding ceremony. At the same time, former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan also married his fiancee Sagarika Ghatge in a court ceremony.

Just a few weeks later, it was Indian skipper’s Virat Kohli’s turn to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The duo married at a closed ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. After a brief honeymoon in Europe, photos of which went viral on social media, the newlyweds returned to India for a reception ceremony in New Delhi on December 21. The couple also hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. Friends from sports circles and entertainment industry came to attend the event.

Now, India’s new star allrounder Hardik Pandya’s brother, Krunal Pandya, who played along with him for Mumbai Indians in IPL, also hosted his mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday. Krunal is the latest of cricketers from India who are set to tie the knot. He will marry his girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma on December 27.

Both Pandya brothers were seen setting the set the stage of fire on a Punjabi track by Sukhbir on Tuesday night at a video which has went viral since then. Watch video below:

A few days ago, Krunal described his girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma as his “ultimate guide” in an interview. On being asked about his brother’s upcoming wedding ceremony, Hardik said, “My jaans are getting married and I am super excited for the wedding. Let the happiness begin!”

Hardik Pandya was included in Indian Test squad for the upcoming tour to South Africa, while his brother Krunal received a maiden call up for India A. The 3-match series will start on January 5.

