IPL 2017: Krunal Pandya brings much needed balance to star studded Mumbai Indians

Krunal Pandya scored crucial runs against KKR to take Mumbai to its fourth IPL final. (Source: AP) Krunal Pandya scored crucial runs against KKR to take Mumbai to its fourth IPL final. (Source: AP)

Against KKR, in the IPL eliminator, Krunal Pandya proved his mettle as he hit eight boundaries during his knock and kept the scoreboard ticking with quick singles. His knock of 45 from 30 saw him score runs all over the park at a strike rate of 150 on a pitch that was slow and where the ball was not coming onto the bat. He preferred safe shots, even while taking the aerial route he chose the gaps smartly.

However, what was also visible was his ability to keep composure and play safe and proper cricketing shots. Though he did take the bowlers to the stands but those were calculated risks.

As a left-arm spinner, Krunal has been a regular feature for Baroda in the domestic season. After performing regularly in the domestic season, Krunal was picked up by Mumbai Indians for 2 crore rupees for the 2016 season of the IPL where he impressed one and all with his all-around performance.

Since then, in the 24 matches he has played, Krunal has picked up 16 wickets but most importantly at an average of 29.88 and an economy rate of 7.12. With the bat, he has the highest score of 86 and has shown his prowess with the willow from time to time. His average too is not bad with 33.31. In this season of the IPL, Krunal has had limited opportunities but he has made sure of making them count.

Another aspect of Krunal is his athleticism on the field. In matches where he does not contribute with the ball, he makes sure he contributes by saving runs on the field. Together with Hardik, the duo forms an excellent partnership on the field which is rare to see.

