Krishnappa Gowtham dropped from India A squad by BCCI

After allrounder Krishnappa Gowtham skipped Duleep Trophy to play in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped the 28-year-old from the India A squad. The reason cited behind this decision is disciplinary grounds. K Gowtham has been replaced by Karn Sharma in the India A squad which will play New Zealand in Mumbai.

Earlier, Gowtham who was a part of the India Red squad left the team after citing health issues. However, a couple of days later he was seen playing in the KPL for the Belagavi Panthers.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri spoke to TOI and said, “Gowtham opted out of the Duleep Trophy game during the first match and even produced a medical certificate that he was unwell. Two days later, he was found playing in the Karnataka Premier League. This is gross insult to the system. A player can’t take a national-level tournament for granted like this. The board is looking into this incident and till the enquiry is over, he will not be picked for India A team.”

Another player who could land into similar trouble is Karun Nair. But no action has been taken yet.

