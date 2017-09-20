Only in Express

Kraigg Brathwaite gets clearance from ICC over bowling action

Kraigg Brathwaite has been cleared by ICC, following an independent assessment at the Loughborough testing centre in England on August 31. ICC confirmed that the Windies bowler bowls well inside the 15-degree permissible limit.

By: PTI | Dubai | Published:September 20, 2017 12:12 pm
Kraigg Brathwaite, ICC, International Cricket Council, Kraigg Brathwaite bowling, Cricket news, Indian Express Kraigg Brathwaite has played 40 Tests, grabbing 12 wickets so far. (source: AP)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday cleared the bowling action of West Indies off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite, who had been reported last month.

An independent assessment of Brathwaite’s bowling action was performed at the Loughborough testing centre in England on August 31.

“…the bowling action of Windies off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite has been found to be legal, and the player can continue bowling in international cricket,” the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC said that the amount of elbow extension in Brathwaite’s deliveries was well within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the world body’s regulations.

Brathwaite was reported during the first Test against England at Edgbaston last month.

The 24-year-old has played 40 Tests, grabbing 12 wickets so far. His 10 ODI appearances have fetched him just a solitary scalp so far.

