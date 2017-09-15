Kolla Sumanth, Rohit Rayudu shine as Hyderabad win Buchi Babu tournament

Kolla Sumanth was named player of the tournament. (Source: File) Kolla Sumanth was named player of the tournament. (Source: File)

A century partnership between K Sumanth (77 not out) and K Rohit Rayudu (47 not out) powered Hyderabad to an eight-wicket win over TNCA President’s XI in the final of the Kalpathi AGS – Buchi Babu All-India Invitation cricket tournament on Friday.

Resuming on the overnight score of 76 for 1 in 20 overs in pursuit of 201 for victory, Sumanth and Rohit added 113 runs in 30 overs for the third wicket to take Hyderabad home.

The consistent Sumanth was named player of the tournament. He had sparkled in the team’s semifinal win over UP with a half-century and had scored a ton against TNCA XI in the round-robin game.

Brief scores: TNCA President’s XI 200 lost to Hyderabad 201 for 2 in 56.4 overs (P Akshath Reddy 30, Tanmay Agarwal 35, K Sumanth 77 not out (115b, 11×4, 1×6), K Rohit Rayudu 47 not out (100b, 7×4).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App