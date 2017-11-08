Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens stadium all set to unveil wall art capturing the essence of cricket

The wall art is part of the beautification project undertaken by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul) The wall art is part of the beautification project undertaken by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Eden Gardens in Kolkata is all set to unveil a new addition to their premises. One of the walls of the iconic stadium is getting a make-over, a wall art, which is about four-storeys tall on one side, before the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka that starts on November 16.

The wall art, being prepared by over 25 students from Kolkata’s Government College of Art and Craft, is part of the beautification project undertaken by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

The wall art tries to capture the mood and sentiments of fans coming to the stadium to watch a match. Along with the iconic elements of Kolkata, such as the Victoria Memorial and yellow taxis, the artists have tried to capture the mood of cricket buffs.

“Our basic idea was to capture the feeling – the awe and excitement people feel when for the first time they see the historic field,” said Sayan Mukherjee one of the artists responsible for the work, “As children, when we walked in for the first time here in the stands, we felt like it was a magic, a transformation and through this work, we wanted to highlight that.”

There are paintings of many cricketers as well on the wall celebrating their achievements. The meticulous work of painting the high wall beside the main entrance that holds the photos of Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami among others, started on Tuesday (October 31) last week and will be done in next two or three days.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd