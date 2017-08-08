‘Koi bhi ho, Kaayde me rahoge, Faayde me rahoge’, Virender Sehwag condemns Chandigarh stalking incident

Virender Sehwag said he is expecting a fair probe in Chandigarh stalking incident. (Source: File) Virender Sehwag said he is expecting a fair probe in Chandigarh stalking incident. (Source: File)

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known for his wittiness and voicing his opinion on the Army and the society in general too, has come out in support of Varnika Kundu. The 29-year old DJ was stalked on Chandigarh streets and nearly kidnapped, allegedly by Vikas Barala — son of Haryana’s BJP chief Subhash Barala — has found widespread support across the country in her fight for justice.

Sehwag, who has often taken to social media to support BSF jawans, took to Twitter and said that he expects a fair probe to be done without anyone’s influence. “Chandigarh stalking incident is shameful & a fair probe should be done without any influence. Koi bhi ho,Kaayde me rahoge,Faayde me rahoge,” Shewag tweeted.

Chandigarh Police has retrieved footage of five CCTV cameras on the route capturing the chase of Kundu’s vehicle by the alleged vehicle.

Actor turned politician Kirron Kher has also said that she has been assured that the CCTV footage will be kept safe and action will be taken soon. “There is no watering down of the case. I have been assured that the CCTV footage will be safe and the police will act,” Kirron said.

In her post on Facebook, Varnika wrote that the men blocked her way, banged on her windows and used force to open the door. “I find it shocking, that in a place with cameras at every light and cops every 200 metres, these boys thought they could either get into my car, or take me into theirs, just because they’re from an influential background,” she wrote in her post.

Vikas Barala and his friend were arrested but let off within hours because the charges against them were bailable. However, the charges of kidnapping are yet to be added, an offence that does not allow bail.

