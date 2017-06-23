Kohli- Kumble fallout is a case of like poles repelling each other, says Dav Whatmore

Dav Whatmore was the coach of the U-19 side which won the World Cup in 2008 and was led by Virat Kohli. Dav Whatmore was the coach of the U-19 side which won the World Cup in 2008 and was led by Virat Kohli.

Dav Whatmore, the coach of the U-19 side led by Virat Kohli which won the World Cup in 2008, has said that the fallout between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli is a case of like poles repelling each other.

In an interview to the TOI, Whatmore said, “From what I know, Kumble is very a strong individual with a very good work ethic, so is Virat. Kumble is single-minded and Virat was single-minded even when he was captaining the Indian team during his U-19 days. So I guess, it’s a case of like poles repelling each other,”

“It’s a little bit unusual, isn’t it? From what I understand, there has been a lack of communication between the two. That doesn’t help anyone, neither the team nor the player or the coach. I am not privy to what has happened between Kohli and Kumble but it is unfortunate such a thing has happened and it has been blown up so much in public domain”

Speaking about his stint with Virat Kohli, Whatmore said, ” Virat was always very direct. He also led by example and that earned him respect from his team members. But there is a vast difference between a player leading an under-19 team and a senior international side.”

Revealing the mantra for the success of a coach, he said, “A successful coach is a good man-manager. You need to develop a healthy environment in the dressing room. You should give them good space and the players should have the freedom to express themselves. Of course, you need to have the tactical acumen and technical know-how to point out their shortcomings and address them in a diligent manner,”

